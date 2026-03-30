F-35As Deployed at U.S. Misawa Base in Japan for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Aomori, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Four advanced F-35A stealth fighters have arrived at the U.S. military's Misawa base in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, marking the first deployment of the aircraft there by the U.S. military, it was learned Monday.

The F-35As arrived at the base at around 12:50 p.m. Saturday to replace F-16 fighters belonging to the U.S. Air Force's Misawa Air Base, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry's Tohoku Defense Bureau.

The Aomori prefectural government was informed by the bureau that four aircraft had arrived at the base around noon on Saturday.

As F-35As are said to be louder than the F-16s, a senior prefectural government official said, "We hope that sufficient consideration will be given to the impact on the stability of daily life of Misawa residents."

One of the two F-16 squadrons previously assigned to the Misawa base left there in September 2025, and the remaining squadron is scheduled to leave the base in the future, according to the prefectural government and other sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]