4 Japanese Crew Leave Vessels in Persian Gulf

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Four Japanese crew members of vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz went ashore in the early hours of Monday Japan time, Japanese transport ministry officials said.

All four were in good health, according to the officials.

Because not all crew members are required at all times, some of them have disembarked from their vessels, transport minister Yasushi Kaneko said at a parliamentary committee meeting.

At present, 20 Japanese nationals are aboard 45 Japan-linked vessels in the gulf.

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