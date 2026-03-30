4 Japanese Crew Return Home from Persian Gulf

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Four Japanese crew members of Japan-related vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf due to the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz returned home on Monday, Japan's Foreign Ministry has said.

They went ashore in the early hours of Monday, Japan time, Japanese transport ministry officials said, adding that all four were in good health.

Because not all crew members are required at all times, some disembarked from their vessels, transport minister Yasushi Kaneko said at a parliamentary committee meeting.

Currently, 20 Japanese nationals are aboard 45 Japan-linked vessels in the gulf.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]