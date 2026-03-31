Japan to Expand Child Aid in April; Price Hikes to Hit Households

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--While Japan is set to expand its child-rearing aid program from April, households are expected to be hit by a string of price hikes for food products and beverages.

Starting Wednesday, the country will launch at full scale a scheme to allow any child to enroll in nursery facilities regardless of whether their parents work or not.

The program will be funded by a child-rearing support fund scheme, with fees collected on top of public medical insurance premiums from all households, including the elderly who have already raised their own children.

Under the fund scheme, corporate employees will pay an average of 500 yen every month in fiscal 2026 starting Wednesday.

The support fund will also finance child allowances and 100,000 yen provided to each pregnant women.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]