Japan FY 2024 Corporate Taxes Hit Record 18.68 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s corporate taxes amounted to a record 18,682.2 billion yen in fiscal 2024, National Tax Agency data showed Monday.

The amount grew 13.9 pct from the previous year to top the previous all-time high of 17,748.4 billion yen marked in fiscal 1990, when the country’s bubble economy had yet to fully collapse.

In the reporting year through March 2025, domestic companies’ operating revenues rose 3.6 pct to 1,822,901.6 billion yen, rewriting a record high for the third straight year. Net earnings extended their record-breaking streak to four years thanks to their 11.2 pct jump to 102,060.9 billion yen.

The accommodation, eating and drinking services sector posted a tax amount increase of 64.6 pct, the highest growth rate for any industrial sector. The printing and publishing industry showed the second biggest rise, followed by the financial and insurance sector.

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