Japan Urges China to Lift Sanctions against Lawmaker Furuya

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government urged China on Monday to lift sanctions against a member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party who heads a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers seeking closer ties with Taiwan.

The government said that the sanctions against Keiji Furuya, including a ban on entry into China, were absolutely unacceptable and extremely regrettable.

"The freedom of expression of lawmakers, who represent the people, is the foundation of our country's democracy and should be respected," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki told a press conference.

Furuya said that it was "natural" for Japan to have exchanges with Taiwan, criticizing China's sanctions. "I haven't been to China in decades, so they don't particularly affect me," he added.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]