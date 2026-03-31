Japan, Indonesia Leaders Agree on Need to Ease Iran Tensions Early

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday agreed on the need to calm the Middle East situation early to ensure safe ship navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively been blocked by Iran.

At a meeting at the State Guest House in Tokyo, the two leaders affirmed their intention to work closely together on energy security amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East following the conflict between the U.S.-Israeli side and Iran.

Takaichi is believed to have told Prabowo that Japan wants Indonesia to continue stable supplies of liquefied national gas to Japan, which depends on the Southeast Asian nation for about 6 pct of its total LNG imports.

Indonesia, which has the fourth-largest population in the world, at around 280 million, is the biggest Muslim country, with nearly 90 pct of its people believing in Islam. It therefore has deep relations with Middle East nations.

Prabowo said he hopes the Indonesia-Japan summit will help further strengthen the two countries' collaboration.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]