Japan, Indonesia Leaders Agree to Cooperate on Energy Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto agreed Tuesday to cooperate closely in the field of energy security amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the conflict between the U.S.-Israeli side and Iran.

At their 45-minute meeting at the State Guest House in Tokyo, the two leaders had an in-depth discussion over the Middle East and affirmed that their countries will work together to help calm the situation there at an early time.

Takaichi and Prabowo confirmed that Japan and Indonesia will cooperate to strengthen supply chains for liquefied natural gas and other items, while agreeing to expand collaboration on maritime security through Japan's official security assistance program, under which the country provides defense equipment to like-minded nations free of charge.

The two leaders also affirmed cooperation to foster artificial intelligence experts in Indonesia and enhance measures against flood and other natural disasters.

In addition, they discussed regional affairs, including issues related to China and nuclear and missile development by North Korea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]