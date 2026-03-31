Japan Deploys Long-Range Missiles as Counterstrike Capability

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry on Tuesday deployed a long-range missile system to Ground Self-Defense Force camps in Kumamoto and Shizuoka prefectures that can be used as a counterstrike capability.

At a time when China and other countries are stepping up their military activities, the SDF for the first time began operating practical weapon systems capable of striking enemy bases.

Specifically, the upgraded Type-12 surface-to-ship guided missile system was deployed at the GSDF's Camp Kengun in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan.

The Hyper Velocity Gliding Projectile surface-to-surface missile system for the defense of remote islands was deployed at the GSDF's Camp Fuji in Shizuoka, central Japan.

The GSDF said Tuesday that it has named the upgraded Type-12 missile system the Type-25 surface-to-ship guided missile system. The Hyper Velocity Gliding Projectile was named the Type-25 hyper velocity gliding projectile.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]