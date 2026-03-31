Japan's Takaichi Gives Instructions to Secure Medical Supplies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday instructed related ministers to ensure stable supplies of medical goods made from petroleum products.

"I'd like you to hurry up and take measures such as the procurement of alternative products by cooperating with medical businesses," Takaichi told industry minister Ryosei Akazawa and health minister Kenichiro Ueno at the second meeting of related ministers on the Middle East situation, held at the prime minister's office.

Takaichi said that the government has set up in the Cabinet Secretariat a working group to comprehensively examine the medical goods supply situation and take necessary steps under the supervision of Akazawa, who has been assigned to the new task of securing stable supplies of important goods.

"To protect the lives and livelihoods of citizens, we will consider how to address the situation in a concrete manner," she said. Bureau chief-level officials at related government organizations will participate in the working group.

Iran has effectively blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transport chokepoint. Concerns are mounting in Japan, which imports over 90 pct of its crude oil from the Middle East, that supplies of not only fuel but also oil products, such as naphtha, a raw material for plastics, may be disrupted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]