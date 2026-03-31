Japan Govt Adopts Legislation on Dangerous Driving Numerical Standards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government at a cabinet meeting Tuesday adopted legislation to revise automobile-related laws to introduce numerical standards for excessive speed and alcohol levels in order to clarify the application requirements for the crime of dangerous driving causing death or injury.

With the Justice Ministry planning to put the revised laws into effect this summer, the government aims to have the legislation enacted during the ongoing parliamentary session.

The maximum statutory penalty for dangerous driving is 20 years in prison, which is heavier than up to seven years for negligent driving resulting in death or injury.

But application requirements for dangerous driving are vague under current rules, such as "high speeds that make it difficult to control the vehicle's operations." Therefore, many cases have ended in the application of negligent driving.

Under the amendment, the crime of dangerous driving causing death or injury would be applied uniformly to accidents caused by exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 kilometers per hour on ordinary roads with the limit of 60 kph and by more than 60 kph on roads with the limit of over 60 kph, including expressways.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]