Japan Introduces Joint Parental Custody after Divorce

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Wednesday introduced a revised Civil Code that allows joint parental custody of children after divorce.

A statutory child support system also took effect the same day, enabling parents to claim at least 20,000 yen per month from former partners living separately from their children, even in the absence of a prearranged agreement on child-rearing expenses.

Both measures apply to divorces finalized after the revision entered into force. This marks the first major reform of Japan's parental rights system since its creation in 1948.

The reforms aim to promote the healthy growth of children by ensuring parental involvement in child-rearing after divorce. Japan had been the only Group of Seven industrialized nation without a joint custody system.

Under the new framework, divorcing parents can choose joint or sole custody. If they cannot reach an agreement, a family court will make a decision based on the best interests of the children. A petition can be filed with the family court to switch to joint custody even if the divorce took place before the revised Civil Code came into effect.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]