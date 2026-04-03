INTERVIEW: CRA Leader Ogawa Calls for Full Merger with CDP, Komeito

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito should merge with the Centrist Reform Alliance fully, including at the local level, CRA leader Junya Ogawa said in an interview with Jiji Press on Tuesday.

"Prolonged stagnation...could sink them together," Ogawa said, referring to the three Japanese opposition parties.

The CRA was formed by House of Representatives lawmakers from the CDP and Komeito, formerly a coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, just before February's election for the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

Plans to have CDP and Komeito members in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, and local assemblies join the CRA have been shelved since the crushing defeat in the election.

"The best thing for the CRA is to have a considerable number of lawmakers and build a nationwide network of local chapters, party members and party supporters," Ogawa said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]