S. Korea Praised Japan's 1995 War Statement: Records

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 1 (Jiji Press)--South Korea praised Japan's 1995 war statement expressing remorse and apology over its past colonial rule in Asia including the Korean Peninsula, newly disclosed diplomatic records have shown.

The statement by then Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama, issued on Aug. 15, 1995, to mark the 50th anniversary of his country's surrender in World War II, was mentioned in the records, released by South Korea's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the records showed that Seoul gave a negative response to a parliamentary remark made later by Murayama that the 1910 treaty under which Japan annexed Korea was "legally valid."

The Murayama statement acknowledged Japan's "colonial rule and aggression" and expressed his "deep remorse" and "heartfelt apology" over the damage and suffering caused to people in many countries including Asian neighbors.

According to the records, the ministry welcomed the statement, saying that future-oriented relations of friendship and cooperation could be built only based on a correct perception of history. The ministry also said that it would closely monitor the Japanese government's stance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]