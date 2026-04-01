LDP, JIP Agree No Special Ward Requirement for "Deputy Capital"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, agreed Tuesday that the establishment of special wards, like Tokyo's 23 wards, will not be essential for the JIP-proposed "deputy capital" plan.

The LDP and JIP reached the agreement at a working-level meeting on a draft outline of a bill to realize the plan to transfer some capital functions from Tokyo.

They also confirmed that a prefecture with a major city will serve as a deputy capital.

The draft outline said that the headquarters to promote the initiative will be set up and headed by the prime minister. The ruling parties aim to submit the bill to the ongoing parliamentary session to have it enacted by the end of the session in July.

On Tuesday, working-level officials from both parties visited Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the prime minister's office to present the draft outline.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]