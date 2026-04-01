Denso Pres. Expects Big Synergy from Rohm Buyout

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Major auto parts supplier Denso Corp.'s proposed acquisition of chip giant Rohm Co. will produce substantial synergy effects, Denso President Shinnosuke Hayashi believes.

"Synergy effects would be great thanks to (the two Japanese companies') technical affinity," Hayashi told a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Highlighting the semiconductor business as a growth field, Hayashi expressed his eagerness to leverage Denso's mobility-related technologies and knowledge in the new field.

The same day, the company released its business plan through fiscal 2030 setting the floor targets of 8-trillion-yen sales and a 10 pct operating profit margin.

To achieve those goals, the medium-term plan calls for applying in-vehicle chip technology to industrial and consumer equipment and enhancing productivity by integrating artificial intelligence and manufacturing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]