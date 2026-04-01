Japan Marks 1st Victory over England in Soccer Friendly

Newsfrom Japan

London, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese men's national soccer team, nicknamed Samurai Japan, defeated England for the first time in an international friendly in London on Tuesday.

Japan, ranked 18th in the latest FIFA rankings, notched a 1-0 victory against the birthplace of the sport, ranked fourth. After Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton and Hove Albion FC scored a goal in the first half, Samurai Japan fended off pressure from the English side to preserve their lead.

Japan's record against England improved to one win, one tie and two losses.

It was the fifth time that Japan has won against World Cup-winning teams under coach Hajime Moriyasu, having beaten Brazil last October and Uruguay, Germany and Spain before then.

Samurai Japan swept their British tour, having defeated Scotland on Saturday. The team will face Iceland in an exhibition match on May 31 before playing the Netherlands in its first match of the World Cup on June 14.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]