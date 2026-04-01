Japan Govt Names Chuo Univ.'s Asada as BOJ Board Member

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday appointed Toichiro Asada, professor emeritus at Chuo University, as a member of the Bank of Japan's Policy Board.

Asada will serve on the board for five years. His predecessor, Asahi Noguchi, stepped down Tuesday when his term ended.

The professor emeritus, who specializes in theoretical economics, has underlined the importance of active fiscal spending at meetings of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the past.

His stance is believed to be close to that of reflationists, who give weight to monetary easing and government spending.

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