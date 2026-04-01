Macron Cites De-risking as Shared Challenge for France, Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that reducing dependence on specific countries, known as "de-risking," for energy and resources is a shared challenge for France and Japan.

Addressing a Japan-France economic forum held in Tokyo, Macron described the two countries as high-savings nations that have not invested sufficiently in technological innovation, urging both to increase investment to strengthen economic resilience.

He highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, decarbonization and defense industries, as well as in the procurement of critical minerals.

France and Japan can build stronger ties through their partnerships in technological innovation and financial contributions, Macron said.

The French leader also expressed appreciation to the Japanese government for consistently upholding international law at a time when global turmoil deepens amid rising tensions in the Middle East and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]