Japan Lawmakers Group Asks Israel to Seek Peace Agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--A suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers promoting relations with Israel on Wednesday asked the Israeli side to seek a peace agreement with Iran.

A prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz will undermine people's lives, former Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, who heads the Japan-Israel Parliamentary Friendship League, said at a meeting with Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen in Tokyo. "We hope for de-escalation and a peace agreement."

But Cohen stressed the need for strikes against Iran, saying that the country is surely developing nuclear weapons. He added that the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran complies with international law.

Cohen expressed hope that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will pay a visit to Israel, according to a participant in the meeting.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]