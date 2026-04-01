Japan, France to Enhance Defense Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and French governments on Wednesday agreed to strengthen their cooperation on defense, sharing the view that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific is inseparable, given the deteriorating global security environment.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi held talks with their French counterparts in Tokyo. "It is essential for us to enhance cooperation on diplomacy and defense," Motegi said at the so-called two-plus-two meeting.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that developing the two countries' strategic relationship is an urgent task.

The four ministers welcomed the port call by French naval vessels to Japan and the deepening defense collaboration through joint drills between the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and French military forces. They agreed to continue cooperation on space and cyber domains.

On the Middle East situation, the four ministers affirmed the need for navigation safety in the Strait of Hormuz, agreeing to continue consultations for an early resolution of the situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]