JAL, ANA to Raise Fuel Surcharges in June, July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways will raise fuel surcharges for tickets issued in June and July, nearly doubling the rates from April and May, due to rising oil prices linked to the situation in Iran, it was learned Wednesday.

Their fuel surcharges are calculated based on the average of jet fuel market prices and exchange rates over the past two months. The average for February to March will be reflected in tickets to be issued in June and July.

The surcharges are expected to increase by 20,000 yen or more for flights from Japan to North America and Europe, rising to 50,000 yen for JAL from 29,000 yen and 55,000 yen for ANA from 31,900 yen. For flights to South Korea, both companies are expected to nearly double the surcharge from about 3,000 yen.

“Aviation fuel accounts for about 25 pct of the total cost, and if this situation continues for a month, costs will increase by about 30 billion yen,” JAL President Mitsuko Tottori told reporters Wednesday. JAL plans to consider raising the upper limit of its fuel surcharge.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]