Japan, Turkey Foreign Chiefs Agree on Cooperation on Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, have agreed to work closely over the situation surrounding Iran.

In a telephone meeting Wednesday, Motegi expressed respect for Turkey's diplomatic efforts with Pakistan and other countries to resolve the conflict between U.S. and Israeli forces and Iran. He also said Japan will cooperate toward the early de-escalation of the situation.

Fidan said that his country wants to work with Japan on the Iran situation, and the two foreign ministers agreed to continue close communication.

Motegi also spoke by phone with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. They confirmed their cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East, including safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

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