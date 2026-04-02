Takaichi, Macron Visit Space Venture in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday visited Astroscale Holdings Inc., a Tokyo-based space venture with advanced technology to remove space debris.

The visit came after the leaders agreed at their summit talks on Wednesday to expand the two countries' cooperation in the field of space.

Touring the company in Tokyo's Sumida Ward for about 20 minutes, the two were briefed on space debris removal technology and observed a satellite production site.

Cooperation between Japan and France in the space field is progressing, Takaichi later told reporters.

Referring to Astroscale, she said, "its technology is the best in the world and something Japan can be proud of."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]