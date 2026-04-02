Subaru Unveils New EV, Hybrid Vehicle at N.Y. Auto Show

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Subaru Corp. unveiled a new electric vehicle and a hybrid SUV to the press at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday, aiming to start the deliveries of the two models in North America later this year.

The Getaway, the fourth EV model for the Japanese automaker, was jointly developed by Toyota Motor Corp. It will be produced at a North American plant of Toyota.

Meanwhile, the Forester Wilderness Hybrid will be assembled at Subaru's plant in Indiana.

Although the U.S. EV market faces difficulties, Subaru aims to build a comprehensive lineup including EVs, an executive at a U.S. subsidiary of the company said.

Among other Japanese automakers, Nissan Motor Co. showcased the QX65, a new SUV, from its Infiniti luxury brand.

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