Japan to Keep Calling for Middle East De-Escalation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to keep calling for an early de-escalation of the military clashes between the U.S.-Israeli side and Iran through dialogue after U.S. President Donald Trump's closely followed speech provided no surprise on the matter.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration

believes that Trump said "nothing new" in his speech Wednesday, officials said. Her government also plans to maintain its diplomatic efforts to realize the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"A solution through dialogue is crucial. We hope that the talks with Iran that Trump has mentioned in recent days will go in a good direction," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference Thursday.

At a separate press conference, Takayuki Kobayashi, policy leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said he takes the speech calmly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]