Fukushima N-Plant Begins Treated Water Discharge for FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--The disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant on Thursday began the first round of treated water discharge into the sea for fiscal 2026.

This is the 19th round of the release of the treated water containing radioactive tritium since the operation began in August 2023, according to the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

In the latest round, set to run through April 20, about 7,800 tons of treated water will be discharged through an undersea tunnel at a point 1 kilometer offshore after being diluted with a large amount of seawater.

In fiscal 2026, which began on Wednesday, the nuclear plant will release a total of 62,400 tons of treated water in eight rounds, up from seven in the previous year.

Monitoring by TEPCO and the Japanese government finds that tritium concentration in seawater and marine products has remained far below national standards.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]