Takaichi Addresses Privacy Concerns over Intelligence Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday addressed privacy concerns regarding a bill to establish a national intelligence council aimed at enhancing the government's intelligence capabilities.

The planned council "will not unnecessarily infringe on citizens' privacy," Takaichi said at a House of Representatives plenary meeting, where deliberations began on the bill.

Her remarks came in response to opposition parties' criticism that the creation of such a council could lead to human rights violations and that the planned organization could be used for political purposes.

The government and ruling parties aim to pass the bill during the current parliamentary session and to launch the council this summer.

Strengthening intelligence capabilities is a key policy of the Takaichi administration. Also, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party agreed in their coalition deal to create such a council.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]