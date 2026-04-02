Unification Church Believers Eye New Organization for Continuation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Unification Church believers are preparing to set up a new organization following a Tokyo High Court order to dissolve the religious group, it was learned Thursday.

When the new organization will be established has not yet been decided, Unification Church-related sources said.

The planned organization may not have legal status. It is expected to be led by Masaichi Hori, a former head of the Unification Church in Japan, according to the sources.

As the liquidation process of the religious group is underway, about 280 churches of the group cannot be used, leaving about 100,000 believers to worship at home or online.

The new organization would accept donations and manage funds, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]