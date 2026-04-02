Japan's NTT Docomo to Launch Direct Satellite Link Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese mobile communications company NTT Docomo Inc. said Thursday that it will launch a service linking smartphones directly to U.S. space business SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications network April 27.

The service enables sending and receiving text messages, as well as sharing location data, in areas where conventional mobile services do not cover, such as mountains, remote islands and the sea.

The satellite connection service will be available to all NTT Docomo subscribers, including those on the online-only "ahamo" plan. It will be free for the time being, with no application required.

Data communicated through the service will not consume data allowances under the smartphone contracts with NTT Docomo.

Corporate users will be served by NTT Docomo Business Inc. instead of NTT Docomo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]