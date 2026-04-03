Toyota Releases 2 U.S.-Built Models in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. released two U.S.-made models in Japan on Thursday.

The Highlander SUV and the Tundra pickup truck were put on sale by a dealership in Tokyo. Nationwide sales will begin as early as this summer.

The Highlander, a seven-seater with three rows of seating, is produced at a factory in Indiana and sells for 8.6 million yen.

The Tundra, one of the largest passenger vehicles sold in Japan by Toyota, measures about 6 meters in length and two meters in width and height. It is manufactured at a factory in Texas and priced at 12 million yen.

The Japanese automaker also plans to sell U.S.-built Camry sedans in Japan starting in the second half of this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]