Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako Meet with Macron, His Wife

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako met with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday.

During their 20-minute talks, the two sides discussed cultural exchanges between Japan and France, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The Empress asked the president about the popularity of manga in France, while the Emperor said that French literature has long been widely appreciated in Japan.

The meeting's topics also included a visit to France by the Emperor in 2018, when he was Crown Prince, and a visit by the Empress during her school days. Macron invited the Imperial couple to visit his country again.

They then had a private lunch together, at the request of the Imperial couple. The four had previously had lunch at the palace in 2019.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]