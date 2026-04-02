Narita Airport Operator Abandons Plan to Open New Runway in 2029

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Narita International Airport Corp. has abandoned its plan to open a new runway in March 2029 due to challenges in acquiring necessary land, it was learned Thursday.

After meeting with transport minister Yasushi Kaneko in Tokyo on the day, Naoki Fujii, president and CEO of the airport operator, told reporters that the company will now consider compulsory expropriation procedures under the land expropriation law.

At the airport, located in a Tokyo suburb, the extension of the existing 2,500-meter Runway B and the construction of a 3,500-meter Runway C are underway to enhance airport functions. Once completed, the number of landing and takeoff slots per year will increase from the current 340,000 to 500,000.

The company now hopes to put into service the extended part of Runway B by the end of fiscal 2029.

Asked about when Runway C will be operational, Fujii said, "We're not at the stage where we can say that yet."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]