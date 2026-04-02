Some 570,000 Japanese Seen Traveling Abroad during Golden Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--The number of people in Japan who plan to travel abroad during the upcoming Golden Week holiday period is expected to rise 8.5 pct from a year earlier to 572,000, a survey by major travel agency JTB Corp. showed Thursday.

The average spending per person on overseas trips during the April 25-May 7 period is estimated at 329,000 yen, the highest figure since comparable data became available in 1996, mainly due to a weaker yen and rising prices.

Meanwhile, the total number of travelers, including those taking domestic trips, is projected to increase 1.9 pct to 24.47 million.

The JTB survey showed that about 80 pct of the envisaged overseas trips will be to Asian destinations, such as South Korea and Taiwan, while the United States and Europe are also likely to remain popular choices among travelers. Three-night, four-day trips were the most popular option among the respondents.

Travel to China, however, is expected to plunge 47.2 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]