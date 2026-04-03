Japan, Saudi Arabia to Cooperate to De-Escalate Iran Conflict

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Faisal Al-Saud, affirmed the countries' close cooperation to de-escalate the conflict in Iran in a call on Thursday.

The two ministers shared the importance of ensuring the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Motegi expressed his appreciation for the effort of four countries, including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, to mediate an end to the Iran conflict.

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