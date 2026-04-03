"Riku-Ryu" Figure Skating Pair Invited to Imperial Garden Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Imperial Household Agency on Friday released a list of 1,753 guests for an upcoming spring Imperial garden party in Tokyo, including figure skating pair Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who won gold at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics earlier this year.

The party, to be held at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens on April 17, will bring together distinguished individuals from various fields and local government officials, along with their spouses.

Among the invitees are other medalists from the Milan-Cortina Games, as well as Susumu Kitagawa, a co-winner of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and baseball legend Sadaharu Oh, the current chairman of the professional baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

As with last October's garden party, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and other members of the Imperial Family will follow two separate routes to interact with guests.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]