Japan Govt Adopts Bill Mandating Solar Panel Disposal Plans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday adopted a bill that requires operators of mega solar power plants to submit plans on how they will dispose of used panels.

The bill is aimed at getting mega solar farm operators to cooperate on recycling used panels, in order to reduce the volume of those that go to landfill.

The country is expected to see the amount of dumped used solar panels reach up to 500,000 tons around 2040, about six times the current volume.

The bill stipulates that operators set out in their plans the volume of panels to be disposed of, along with when and how they will be dumped, among other aspects.

Operators will be asked to dispose of used panels in ways that allow them to be recycled into materials.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]