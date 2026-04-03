A-Bomb Museum in Hiroshima Attracts Record Visitors for 3rd Year in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which documents the world’s first atomic bombing in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in August 1945, attracted 2,580,926 visitors in fiscal 2025, hitting a record high for the third straight year, its operator said Friday.

The tally for the year that ended Tuesday was up 14 pct from the previous year, the Hiroshima Peace Culture Foundation said.

Foreign visitors numbered 945,618, accounting for more than 30 pct of the total.

The increase in visitors can be attributed to a growing sense of crisis over the potential use of nuclear weapons and a rise in the number of foreign travelers to Japan amid the yen’s weakness, the foundation said.

“Having many visitors here amid a chaotic global situation means a lot for letting people know the realities of being atom-bombed,” Yoshifumi Ishida, director of the museum, told a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]