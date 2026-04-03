Japan Communist Party Urges Govt to Mediate U.S.-Iran Conflict

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Communist Party requested Friday that the government play a leading role in mediating the conflict between the United States and Iran.

JCP leader Tomoko Tamura submitted the request in writing at a meeting with Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara. According to Tamura, Kihara replied that the government is working in a similar direction.

The JCP urged the government to work with other countries to encourage ceasefire negotiations and to demand that the United States stop attacking Iran and guarantee that it would not attack Iran again.

"Japan is a U.S. ally and also has friendly relations with Iran, so it can approach both sides," Tamura said at a press conference after the meeting.

At a separate press conference, Junya Ogawa, leader of the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, said that the government should promote both diplomatic efforts and domestic measures as the military conflict may be prolonged.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]