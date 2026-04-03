Assets of Takaichi Cabinet Members Average 65.91 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The average value of assets of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her 18 ministers stood at 65.91 million yen as of Feb. 18, the government said Friday.

The average for assets held by the ministers and their family members fell by 500,000 yen from that as of Oct. 21, when Takaichi took office. She reappointed all ministers in her cabinet on Feb. 18 following a general election.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi topped the list with 264.84 million yen, becoming the only one with assets of more than 200 million yen.

Still, Koizumi himself did not have any assets that were subject to disclosure, and all of his declared assets were securities held by his wife, Christel Takigawa.

The assets of Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, internal affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and Jiro Akama, chair of the National Public Safety Commission, each exceeded 100 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]