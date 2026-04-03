Japan to Step Up Calls on Myanmar to Improve Situation under New Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will strengthen its calls for Myanmar to improve the Southeast country's internal situation following the election of former military chief Min Aung Hlaing as president, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Friday.

"It's essential (for Myanmar) to make efforts for political progress, such as stopping violence, releasing detainees and holding sincere dialogue among relevant parties, as well as for its people's daily lives," the top Japanese government spokesman said at a press conference.

Japan has not recognized Myanmar's military junta since the 2021 coup, leaving the post of ambassador to the country vacant.

Kihara declined to comment on whether the government plans to send its ambassador to Myanmar, citing the uncertain situation in the country.

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