Japan to Consider Energy-Saving Request Carefully

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to consider carefully whether it will ask companies and the general public to cut back on electricity and petroleum product consumption, several government sources said Friday.

Amid concerns over a possible prolonged military conflict between the U.S.-Israel camp and Iran, the government will make a decision on the matter after assessing the impact of the Middle East situation on energy supply and the Japanese economy.

"We'll consider all policy options in a way that would not greatly impact the people or the economy," industry minister Ryosei Akazawa said at the day's press conference.

"Energy-saving consciousness is high in Japan," a senior government official said. "The public is expected to respond quickly if we request it."

Suggesting that Japan still has adequate oil stockpiles, the official added that the government "will not make such a request until at least after the Golden Week holiday period (from late April to early May)."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]