Japanese-Affiliated LNG Ship Sails thru Strait of Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--A Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. vessel carrying liquefied natural gas has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently under a de facto blockade by Iran, it was learned Friday.

This is likely the first Japanese-affiliated vessel to sail successfully through the major oil chokepoint since Iran imposed the blockade in response to attacks by the United States and Israel.

The Sohar LNG vessel, which was among 45 Japanese-affiliated ships idling in the Persian Gulf, has traveled through the strait to the Gulf of Oman.

According to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, both the vessel and its crew members are safe.

“We’ll continue our operations while prioritizing the safety of our crew members, cargo and ships,” a company official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]