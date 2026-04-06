Calculator Remains Popular after 60 Years with New Models

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Despite the spread of computers and smartphones, the calculator remains popular in Japan and abroad more than 60 years after its launch, reflecting its convenience, while makers continue to create new types to keep up with trends and boost demand.

To mark 60 years since the company released its first calculator in 1965, Casio Computer Co. will release on Thursday 650 limited units decorated with Japanese lacquer hand-painted by Echizen lacquerware artisans, at a suggested price of 99,000 yen.

In January, the Japanese company released calculators adorned with renowned ukiyo-e traditional woodblock print artist Katsushika Hokusai's "Fugaku Sanjurokkei" (Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji) series, earning strong sales at art museums and airport shops.

Sharp Corp. and Canon Inc. also continue to produce calculators, supported by solid demand from business people and students working to get qualifications.

New models are developed to meet the needs of the age, including an antibacterial type during the COVID-19 pandemic and using recycled plastic for Europe, where people are highly conscious of the environment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]