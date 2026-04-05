Japan Opposition DPFP Sees Need to Change Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People said Sunday that it sees the need to change its strategy after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's huge election victory in February.

"It has become difficult to realize policies by negotiating with a minority ruling party," the DPFP said in its 2026 activity policy adopted at a regular party convention in Tokyo.

The party set a "must-achieve" target of doubling the number of local assembly members to 700 in preparation for unified local elections in spring 2027.

"We'll double the number of local assembly members, win the 2028 House of Councillors election and enhance the party's bargaining power," party leader Yuichiro Tamaki said in a speech.

"Now that (Prime Minister Sanae) Takaichi's administration has won a sweeping victory in the House of Representatives election, we're honestly having a tough time," he said, stressing the need to improve the party's fundamental strength.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]