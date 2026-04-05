Japan PM Takaichi Expected to Visit Australia, Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to visit Australia during the Golden Week holiday period from late this month to meet with her counterpart, Anthony Albanese, sources said Sunday.

She is also considering a trip to Vietnam, the Japanese government sources said, adding that she will make her final decision on the visits after examining the situation in the Middle East.

At the Japan-Australia summit, energy is expected to be high on the agenda. Takaichi hopes to confirm cooperation with Albanese to secure safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which is under an effective blockade by Iran.

Japan relies on Australia for about 40 pct of its liquefied natural gas imports and about 60 pct of its coal imports. Takaichi is expected to ask for cooperation to ensure stable supplies.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has asked Japan for assistance in securing oil supplies. Takaichi is prepared to explore how Japan may cooperate during her summit talks with the Southeast Asian country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]