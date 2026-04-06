1st "Ekiden" Road Race Event Held in India

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, April 6 (Jiji Press)--India hosted its first "ekiden" relay road race on Sunday, promoting cultural exchange through the traditional Japanese long-distance running event.

About 1,000 participants formed mixed teams of four, each including at least one runner from Japan and one from India, to compete in the 10-kilometer race held near New Delhi.

The event was organized by an executive committee led by Japanese sporting goods maker Asics Corp.

The running population is growing in India, home to more than 1.4 billion people, according to an Asics official.

Asics established a subsidiary in India in 2012 and now operates about 130 franchise stores in the country, reporting brisk sales.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]