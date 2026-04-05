Kyoto Governor Nishiwaki Wins 3rd Term

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki, 70, won a third term in Sunday’s gubernatorial election, defeating his rival candidates, Nobuo Fujii and Satoshi Hamada.

Nishiwaki, an independent candidate, was backed by the Liberal Democratic Party, the Democratic Party for the People, the Centrist Reform Alliance, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito.

Voter turnout was 37.43 pct, against 37.58 pct in the previous election in 2022.

Nishiwaki, former vice minister of the Reconstruction Agency, highlighted his achievements in the past two terms, such as disaster reduction measures and child-rearing support. He also pledged to take measures to revitalize the western prefecture’s economy.

Fujii, supported by the Japanese Communist Party, is a 69-year-old university professor emeritus, while Hamada, 48, is a former lawmaker of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]