Japan Arranging Summit with Iran: PM Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that the Japanese government is arranging summit talks with Iran in response to the worsening situation in the Middle East.

"We are currently in the process of arranging" the summit, Takaichi said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. "We are exploring every possible avenue, including top-level talks," she said.

On the possibility of the government calling on the public to save energy and curb demand, Takaichi said that, anticipating that the energy crisis will continue, "we will not rule out any possibilities and will respond flexibly."

As for alternative sources of crude oil, the prime minister cited countries in Central Asia and Latin America as well as Canada and Singapore, which are believed to have the capacity to increase production, in addition to the United States.

"We are making progress steadily in securing alternative procurement sources," she said, adding that "Japan as a whole has secured the necessary amount."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]