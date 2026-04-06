Japan FY 2026 Budget Bill Set to Pass Diet Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed Monday to conclude House of Councillors deliberations on the government's fiscal 2026 budget on Tuesday.

The budget bill is expected to be voted on by the Upper House Budget Committee and then by the full chamber within Tuesday and enacted by a majority vote. It was approved by the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, last month.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party, which holds only 120 seats in the Upper House, plans to secure a majority vote of at least 124 by gaining support from the Conservative Party of Japan and independent lawmakers.

Monday's agreement was reached between Yoshihiko Isozaki, the LDP's parliamentary affairs chief in the Upper House, and his counterpart from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Yoshitaka Saito.

The opposition side had demanded four rounds of intensive talks on the budget bill in the Budget Committee and opposed a ruling bloc proposal to hold a vote on the budget after the third round of such deliberations on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in attendance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]